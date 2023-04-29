KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted: Apr 29, 2023 / 01:37 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 29, 2023 / 01:37 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas—CASE (Connections for Academic Success and Employment) helps students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) earn a college degree through the Burkhart Center at Texas Tech. Find out more at burkhartcenter.org.
