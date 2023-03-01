LUBBOCK, Texas— International Women’s Day, March 8, is a day known around the world that celebrates women. Catholic Charities is inviting all women to their 2nd annual International Women’s Day Conference. This event is free to attend at the Christian Renewal Center at 4620 4th Street from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and will include brunch, guest speakers, resource booths and more. Those interested in attending can RSVP to Gracie Perez at gracie@cclubbock.org or by calling her at 806-765-8475, ext 108.