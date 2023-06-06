LUBBOCK, Texas—Night To Remember, Casino Royale Gala annual fundraising event benefiting Catholic Charities. The proceeds of this event will help meet the critical needs of families and individuals in Lubbock and twenty-nine surrounding counties. Sponsorships and tickets are available. The event will include dinner, music, casino games, raffles, auctions and more. Find out more at cclubbock.org or by calling 806-765-8475