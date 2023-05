LUBBOCK, Texas—Catholic Charities is inviting the public to their Night To Remember, Casino Royale Gala annual fundraising event. This event will be used to support local Catholic Charities’ programs that help met the critical needs for families and individuals in Lubbock and twenty-nine surrounding counties. Sponsorships and tickets are available. The event will include dinner, music, casino games, raffles, auctions and more. Find out more at cclubbock.org or by calling 806-765-8475