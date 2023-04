LUBBOCK, Texas—Catholic Charities is doing their part to “Burst the Bubble of Silence & Speak Up for Kids” in honor of April being National Child Abuse Prevention month. Their Family & Youth Success Program offers free counseling services to youth under 17 and their families. The Kinship Navigation Program provides free service to family members who are raising family children. CC also offers many free family engagement activities. Find out more at cclubbock.org or by calling 806-765-8475