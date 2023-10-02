LUBBOCK, Texas—A kinship family is one in which a family member is raising family children, for example, grandparents that are raising grandchildren; could also be aunts, uncles, cousins, siblings, even family friends who are raising children who are not biologically theirs. September is National Kinship Month and Catholic Charities shared more about their Kinship Navigation program. Learn more about the Kinship Navigation Program at www.cclubbock.org or call 806-765-8475.