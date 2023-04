LUBBOCK, Texas—Children and Adults Theatrical Studio (CATS) Playhouse presents “Baskerville”, a Sherlock Holmes mystery; that is a fast paced comedy. This play is by Ken Ludwig and directed by Chris Davis. The performances will be April 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. For more information on Facebook: Cats Playhouse, or their website at cats-playhouse.om.