LUBBOCK, Texas—Children and Adults Theatrical Studio (CATS) Playhouse presents Nunsense. Have you ever seen tap dancing nuns? Well, now is your chance! Join CATS for the performances of “Nunsense” by Dan Goggin to see these fabulous nuns and their tippity-tappity toes. You can catch a performance in February. For more information, FB: CATS PLAYHOUSE, TICKETS: CATSPLAYHOUSE.LUDUS.COM.