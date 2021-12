LUBBOCK, Texas– Hanukkah is a Jewish Holiday that is celebrated for eight nights and eight days in remembrance of the miraculous events of the past. On December 2nd the community is welcome to join in on the fifth candlelight ceremony hosted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Plains Mall. The candle-lighting with be at 5:45 p.m. with celebratory activities to follow!