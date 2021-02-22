Celebrate National Margarita Day with Chuy’s

LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s time to party! National Margarita Day is Monday, February 22 and Chuy’s is ready to celebrate with the freshest margaritas in town and drink specials all day. For just $2 extra make any regular House or Frozen ‘Rita a Grande and keep the commemorative cup. The Tex-Mex restaurant will also offer $1 Floaters to top off your margarita with an extra pour of tequila. It’s the ultimate Margarita Monday!

For a limited time Chuy’s is also serving Frozen Pineapple Jalapeño ‘Ritas made with Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño tequila, lime and pineapple juices. It’s the right blend of spicy and sweet and pairs perfectly with your favorite Tex-Mex dish.

Want to bring the party home? Order your Tex-Mex favorites online at order.chuys.com. Check out Chuy’s Meal Kits; each comes with all the fixings you need to celebrate BIG on National Margarita Day. And don’t forget to add a Chuy’s Margarita Kit for curbside pickup to take the party up a notch! Each kit includes Chuy’s house-made margarita mix with fresh squeezed lime juice and a 375mL bottle of tequila.