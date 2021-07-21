Celebrate National Tequila Day Saturday with Abuelos

National Tequila Day is coming up 7/25 and Abuelo’s is serving up deals for its rewards deals, along with its premium margaritas to celebrate:

  • The limited-time Watermelon Margarita
  • The boss El Jefe Margarita
  • The Platinum Hand shaken Margarita
  • And the classic Skinny Margarita

Leading up to the holiday, Abuelo’s is also hosting contests for rewards members, including:

  • Existing rewards members who dine in or order online at abuelos.com or on the Abuelo’s app from 7/19-7/25 will be entered for a chance to win free queso, a free entrée, 25 points or $100 off their next visit
  • Guests who sign up for Mi Abuelo’s Rewards and visit from 7/19-7/25 will be entered for a chance to win free queso, a free entrée, 25 points or $100 off their next visit
  • Eclub member who join the rewards program and visit from 7/19-7/25 will be entered for a chance to win free queso, a free entrée, 25 points or $100 off their next visit

