Celebrity Chef’s Last Minute OOB Ideas for Father’s Day Brunch

LUBBOCK, Texas – When it comes to dad, brunch is a great way to go to celebrate him and going a different route than the traditional grill Mareya loves these brunch-worthy dishes that are hearty enough, yet clean enough for everyone to enjoy, and most that can be made in advance in the oven so you have more time to spend with dad. This includes the following recipes from Mareya’s Book: Eat Like you Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive and her website Eatcleaner.com.
- Spinach and mushroom frittata cups – individually and perfectly portioned
- Broccoli and sundried tomato frittata – great for a bigger crowd
- Forking good polenta lasagna
- Baked sesame seed falafel patties with lemony tahini sauce
- Triple berry oven baked stuffed French toast
- Oven baked maple bacon
- Shakshouka skillet eggs
- Bell pepper nachos with fresh guacamole (try our organic avoFresh to keep your guac from turning brown for up to 7 days!!)
Another great idea is to set up the griddle, making eggs, bacon and pancakes all in one fell swoop. Try the Macadamia nut banana pancakes with coconut syrup pancakes from her book for something super special and a little ‘Aloha’. Other ideas include setting up a ‘bar’ where everyone gets to assemble their own meal
- A Bloody Mary bar, complete with different ‘foodie’ add-ons like skewers made with nitrate-free meats, fresh mozzarella and basil; cucumber, jicama and celery sticks; stilton-stuffed olives; and smoked sausage
- A breakfast pizza or burrito bar with smoked salmon, herbed cream cheese, roasted rosemary and garlic potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon, salsa, spicy peppers and other veggies, with your favorite quality tortillas, and everyone assembles their own; make sure to wash all your fresh produce with eatCleaner Triple Action Fruit + Veggie Wash first
- An avocado toast bar, with avocados, sprouts, tomatoes, hardboiled eggs, sliced cucumbers and fresh basil, on beautiful toasted sourdough bread
- A yogurt bar with fresh fruit, homemade muesli or granola, chia seeds and lemon curd.