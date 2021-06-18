Celebrity Chef’s Last Minute OOB Ideas for Father’s Day Brunch

LUBBOCK, Texas – When it comes to dad, brunch is a great way to go to celebrate him and going a different route than the traditional grill Mareya loves these brunch-worthy dishes that are hearty enough, yet clean enough for everyone to enjoy, and most that can be made in advance in the oven so you have more time to spend with dad. This includes the following recipes from Mareya’s Book: Eat Like you Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive and her website Eatcleaner.com.

Spinach and mushroom frittata cups – individually and perfectly portioned

– individually and perfectly portioned Broccoli and sundried tomato frittata – great for a bigger crowd

– great for a bigger crowd Forking good polenta lasagna

Baked sesame seed falafel patties with lemony tahini sauce

with lemony tahini sauce Triple berry oven baked stuffed French toast

Oven baked maple bacon

Shakshouka skillet eggs

Bell pepper nachos with fresh guacamole (try our organic avoFresh to keep your guac from turning brown for up to 7 days!!)

Another great idea is to set up the griddle, making eggs, bacon and pancakes all in one fell swoop. Try the Macadamia nut banana pancakes with coconut syrup pancakes from her book for something super special and a little ‘Aloha’. Other ideas include setting up a ‘bar’ where everyone gets to assemble their own meal