Charlie’s Kids-4-Kids Coat Drive kicks off it’s 10th season

LUBBOCK, Texas– Charlie Pitner has been hosting his Kids-4-Kids coat drive since he was just 6-years-old and is now celebrating 10 years of serving the community! Each year they collect coats of all sizes to distribute to those in need and this year there are seven drop-off locations to choose from!

From now through December 12th you can head First United Methodist Church, Dance gallery, Best In-Home Care, Wentz Orthodontics, Ready-Set-Go, Triple J and now even J&B Coffee for a free appetizer with your donation!