Check out these awesome locations need Lubbock to fish

LUBBOCK, Texas – Are you looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors this winter without having to travel miles to get there? Fishing in your local city park lake is an outing that every member of the family can enjoy. For Texans who live in urban areas, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s winter trout stocking program offers fishing opportunities close to home. This winter from November through early March, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division, in cooperation with participating cities and agencies, will stock 332,000 catchable-size rainbow trout in 182 locations across Texas. This trout stocking program is designed to provide increased wintertime fishing opportunities for Texas anglers.