Check out these awesome locations need Lubbock to fish

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Salvation Army launched the annual Red Kettle Campaign. Throughout the campaign, bell-ringers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local retail, grocery and shopping mall locations. The goal for 2020 is $250,000.00 for the campaign, which runs through Christmas Eve.

At over 100 years old, the Red Kettle Campaign is a tradition of charity unlike any other. The Salvation Army and United Supermarkets have partnered for many years in Lubbock to make sure people from across the community have an opportunity to participate in this tradition and help their neighbors in need.