LUBBOCK, Texas— Experience bold, innovative cuisine hand-crafted by the Executive Chef Pina, and Chefs Cowboy and Jordin at Claraboya Scratch Kitchen + Bar. Bringing the farm to the fork, Pina and his team utilize locally-produced meats and vegetables to craft savory dishes that will tempt you to indulge and relax. They have new salads on their menu just in time for the Summer. You might want to grab a made from scratch dessert to go with your salad. Chef Pina knows how important community support is; yesterday he was in Matador, Texas serving food to those affected by the recent tornado. Claraboya Scratch Kitchen + Bar is located at 505 Avenue Q. Follow them @claraboyalubbock, claraboya.com