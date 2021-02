LUBBOCK, Texas - If you are on Tik Tok, you already know how addicting it is and that you can’t stop watching those dance videos! Incredibly, it can be a great place to find life hacks for many parts of your life. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today to show you kitchen hacks to make your life easier and to blow your mind at the same time!

Straining Pasta: When you strain your pasta, do you pour it from the pan and into the strainer? You have been doing it all wrong! Place the strainer on top of the boiled pasta and pour the water out. The pasta remains in the pot and stays warm!