LUBBOCK, Texas— Family Guidance and Outreach says that child abuse rates are the lowest they have been in the Lubbock County in more than a decade. They give credit to the prevention efforts, like parenting classes, school-based programs and community education. Family Guidance and Outreach teach classes that are evidence based, clinically backed and free to the public. Find out more at lubbockfamily.org or on their Facebook page: family guidance and outreach.