Children’s show, Little Image-Bearers, out of Meadow renewed for second season

MEADOW, Texas – Little Image-Bearers is a children’s show designed for children ages 2-10. Each episode includes a unique item to explore, a local visit relating to that item, a simple puppet pretend story, and a fun “try it yourself” project, all pointing towards a biblical concept discussed at the end. The first season of Little Image-Bearers is seven episodes long, and covers topics including intrinsic value, self-worth, aiming for the mark that God has set before us, and more. Though the series is simple, it is designed to have a calming and peaceful effect on children while sharing the powerful truths of God’s Word. Here’s the exciting news: Season 2 of Little Image-Bearers is written and they are currently in the pre-production stage. God-willing, they will be filming in the fall of 2021. In this season, theywill be taking a major leap forward in production value, particularly in the sound, lighting, and puppeteering departments (with new, custom-made puppets!). They will be covering the important subjects of “Who is God?” and “Who is Jesus?”, with multiple episodes dedicated to each question. They will explore those questions further with topics like God as Creator and God as Father, and Jesus as the Son of God and our Savior. They are currently fundraising for Season 2 and would love the opportunity to share more about our show with your audience. Please let us know if you’re interested or if you need more information. You can visit their website here!