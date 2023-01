LUBBOCK, Texas—The Chocolate Fantasia hosted by Southwest Parkinson Society in conjunction with the ACF Panhandle Chef’s De Cuisine is the oldest chocolate event. This event was started in 1977 by Chef Kurt Melle and Llano Estacado Winery to give culinarians an opportunity to gain experience, foster alliances for students and honor Lubbock chef Isaac Pina who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease. For tickets and more information, call 806-725-0941 or visit swparkinson.org.