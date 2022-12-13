LUBBOCK, Texas—Cirque Dreams Holidaze will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more, its truly imaginative and fun for the whole family. Purchase tickets at: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, 806-792-8339.