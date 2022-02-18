The Sounds of West Texas will be presenting the annual “Classic Love Songs” show with some of the best songs ever written on Saturday, February 19 at the Cactus Theater. This is the perfect evening for a Valentine’s date, a fun night with a big group of friends, or enjoy these great songs with family. There are all kinds of love songs and these Lubbock musicians will not disappoint in presenting an array of love songs that will touch your heart such as, “To Make You Feel My Love,” “Hello Darlin’,” “Let Me Tell You About Love, ” “Unchained Melody,” “Love at the Five and Dime,” “Amanda,” “Oh Darlin,’ “Wonderful Tonight,” and many more in the genres of country, rhythm & blues, soft rock, and pop. The animated Kurt Kiser will be the emcee for the evening, reminding us of all the wonderful and funny things about love!

Featured performers on February 19th will be some of the Lubbock area’s finest: Jeff Bailey, Steve Burrus, Danny Dukatnik, Brady Fenn, Mark Frandsen, Emily George, Brenda Hopkins, Mike Huffman, Darryl Lippe, Donnetta Lippe, Donnie Martin, Roger Morrow, Betty Smith, Mark Wallney, and Steve Williams.

The talented group of Sounds of West Texas musicians always delivers an ecclectic evening of great songs, door prizes for lucky winners, some comedy, and zany jingles for some of the sponsors for the show that adds an element of fun for the audience!

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., the first set of door prizes will be given at 6:50 and the show will begin at 7:00.

Tickets are $20 for floor and balcony seats, and $40 for the box seats in the balcony. The box seats come with concessions with proof of ticket purchase