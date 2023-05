LUBBOCK, Texas—The 2nd annual Exponanza benefitting the Lubbock County Expo Center with headliner, Clay Walker is Saturday, May 20. The concert will be at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and tickets can be purchased at Select-a-Seat or by calling 806-770-2000. This will be a fun night with great music and a way to support the continued work on the Lubbock County Expo Center. Find out more on Facebook, Lubbock County Expo Center.