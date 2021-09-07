Come taste all of Texas wine at 35th Annual GrapeFest

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Celebrate wine at the 35th Annual GrapeFest on September 16, 17, 18 and 19. This year’s theme, Texas Wine. Come and Taste It! invites you to sip your way through delicious wines from Texas.

Festival guest wineries from South Australia’s Barossa Valley and California’s Napa Valley will also be

serving uniquely exquisite wines.

GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the southwest United States and offers four days of family-friendly festival fun. Signature events include People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, the largest

consumer-judged wine competition in the nation; Champagne Terrace; the Liberty Park Plaza “Taste

of Two Valleys” Wine Experience with guest wineries from South Australia’s Barossa Valley and

California’s Napa Valley; GrapeStomp; Champagne Cork Shootoff; children’s FunZone; GrapeFest

Tennis and Pickleball Classic; ItalianCarFest™; live entertainment and much more!

ALL NEW FOR GRAPEFEST 2021:

• The dedication of a new public artwork, “Peace Circle,” will occur on Saturday, September 18

on Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station. Festivities and educational presentations begin at 11

a.m. with the unveiling occurring at 1 p.m. “Peace Circle” is an interpretation of a moment in

• time of the meeting of Republic of Texas President Sam Houston and 10 American Indian chiefs/

captains on the Grape Vine Prairie in 1843. The public artwork features 11 bronze statues

standing 1.25 percent larger than life size, representing Republic of Texas President Sam Houston

and American Indian chiefs/ captains from the Delaware, Chickasaw, Waco, Tawakoni, Keechi,

Caddo, Anadarko, Ioni, Biloxi and Cherokee Nations.

• To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, “Remembering Our Fallen,” a traveling exhibit

by Patriotic Productions, will be on display. The exhibit features 32 Tribute Towers with photos

of more than 5,000 of our nation’s military who have Fallen since September 11, 2001. First

unveiled at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 2017, this memorial stands

as a reminder of those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.

• The dedication of Sister Cities Friendship Hall, a new community meeting and event venue

featuring artifacts and photographs of Grapevine’s Sister Cities, takes place on Thursday,

September 16 at 11:30 a.m. Grapevine’s Sister Cities include: Parras de la Fuente, Mexico;

Krems, Austria; and West Lothian, Scotland. The venue is part of the Settlement to City

Museums located at 206 W. Hudgins St.

MUSIC HEADLINERS

• Festival attendees will experience non-stop live music on four stages. Musical headliners on

Friday, September 17 include AshenMoon featuring Garry Beers of INXS starting at 7:30

p.m. and BERLIN featuring Terri Nunn starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18

musical headliners include Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom starting at 7:30 p.m. and Asia

featuring John Payne starting at 9:30 p.m. Additional live music performances and

entertainment will occur all day each day throughout the festival. Celebrate the 40th anniversary

of Journey’s album, Escape, with the Journey tribute band Escape. They will perform on

Thursday, September 16 starting at 7:30 p.m.

• Shoppers will experience an outdoor paradise as locally-owned shops with their uniquely crafted

treasures extend their store fronts onto Main Street. With everything from clothing and yard art to

locally-crafted jewelry and one-of-a-kind fine and decorative art, treasures abound. The

Grapevine Art Project will have their “Artists Uncorked” juried art show on display in Foust Event Center. The Arbor Artists “Festival of Grapes” art exhibit will be on display in Tower Gallery.

Hungry for a hearty meal or hankering for traditional festival food? Local restaurants, bistros and

cafes take their menus outdoors to satisfy every craving. Indulge your sweet tooth or enjoy a

savory bite while dining outside, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the festival. Civic

service groups, food vendors and beverage booths will also be there ready to serve your favorite

festival fare.

• Wine on draft as well as ice cold domestic, international and craft draft and bottled brews will be

available at four beverage booths located throughout the festival grounds.

• Credit card and cash payment will be accepted at all admission and coupon booths. Paper

coupons will be used throughout the festival for various purchases and activities.

• Thrill seekers and risk takers will enjoy the return of the Carnival and Midway. The Carnival is

located on the corner of Main and Wall Streets.

ITALIANCARFEST

Kick off GrapeFest at ItalianCarFest, presented by Boardwalk Auto Group on Saturday, September

11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take in the sleek craftsmanship of Italian automotive ingenuity as more than 90

modern and classic Italian vehicles are on display at Nash Farm, located at 626 Ball St. This event is free.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Savor the flavors of a wide variety of Texas varietals from multiple Texas wineries at the People’s

Choice Wine Tasting Classic at its new location in the Historic Cotton Belt Railroad District. New this

year is a VIP two-hour tasting on Thursday, September 16 at 5 p.m. for $45 per ticket. This event

includes light hors d’oeuvres and a souvenir glass. With eleven 90-minute sessions throughout the

weekend, this signature event is one of the most popular GrapeFest events. Limited tickets are available

for each session. Wine is judged across 10 different categories and guests vote for their favorites.

Winners of the competition are announced on Sunday, September 19 at 5 p.m. Cheese offered at this event is donated by Southwest Dairy Farmers. This is a separate ticketed event. Tickets are $23 in

advance. Starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16 tickets will be $25. Guests must be 21+ to

enter.

CHAMPAGNE TERRACE & GRAPEVINE WINE PAVILLION

Champagne Terrace, sponsored by Hilton DFW Lakes, has returned to the shade of the oak trees in

Weems Alley, located between the Historic Palace Theatre and City Hall. Enjoy the garden-like setting

under the porte cochère as you sip sparkling mimosas and poinsettias by the glass. Also stop by the

Grapevine Wine Pavilion to enjoy wines from Main Street’s local wineries and tasting rooms.

TASTE OF TWO VALLEYS

Experience a “Taste of Two Valleys” with wines from South Australia’s Barossa Valley and

California’s Napa Valley inside the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience, sponsored by Gaylord

Texan Resort. Participating wineries from South Australia’s Barossa Valley include Yalumba, Chateau

Tanunda, Torbreck Vitners, Langmeil Winery and Heathvale Wines. Participating California Napa Valley

wineries include Bootleg, Trefethen, The Hess Collection, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Kerr Cellars.

Enjoy live music during this one-of-a-kind, separate ticketed event. Guests receive a souvenir wine glass

and six one-ounce tastings from visiting wineries. Tickets are $14 in advance. Starting at 11 a.m. on

Thursday, September 16 tickets will be $16.

GRAPESTOMP

Have a smashing time at GrapeStomp! Teams of two take turns crushing approximately 18 pounds of

grapes for two minutes at the annual GrapeStomp competition. Teams that stomp the most juice qualify

for the Grand Champion StompOff on Sunday, September 19 with the winners being awarded the

coveted “Purple Foot” award. Entry fee is $10 per team. Stop by to see the Mayoral GrapeStomp on

Sunday, September 19 at 11 a.m. The GrapeStomp is located near East Wall Street next to City Hall.

CHAMPAGNE CORK SHOOT OFF

Test your skills shooting a champagne cork at the Champagne Cork Shoot-Off, sponsored

by the Texas Gun Experience. Contestants will compete for cash prizes on the Grapevine Mills Stage.

Daily winners earn prizes and will be invited to compete in the Grand Shoot-Off on Sunday, Sept., Entry is $5 per person.



JUST FOR KIDS

Bring your family to GrapeFest and make your way to the FunZone, sponsored by 121 Community

Church. Located at the corner of Main Street and East Texas Street, this area features loads of fun

activities for every interest. Participate in LEGOLAND® Discovery Center’s Master Model Builder, SEA

LIFE Grapevine Aquarium’s educational animals exhibit, and Peppa Pig’s coloring corner. Continue the

fun with Grapevine Escape and test your skills in the Agency Phone escape booth. Practice golf on Crush

It!’s golf simulation game, or step inside Corky’s Gaming Bistro mobile trailer and try your hand and ax

throwing. Enjoy the Noodle Around craft activity with pool noodles, make your mark on the What Are

You Grapeful For wall, and more! The Grapevine Vintage Railroad also will have trains running on

Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

TENNIS CLASSIC AND PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

The 2021 GrapeFest Tennis Classic and Pickleball Tournament, produced by TNT Tennis, will

be held Saturday and Sunday of the festival weekend. Additionally, the Carnival of Tennis will be held on

Friday, September 17. This sanctioned tournament features both junior and adult singles and mixed

doubles events. It also allows players to compete against some of the best players in Texas and

surrounding areas! $2,500 prize money will be awarded.

GETTING THERE AND PARKING

TEXRAIL OFFERS THE SAFEST, MOST AFFORDABLE WAY TO ATTEND GRAPEFEST

Get to GrapeFest without Parking Hassles

Where else can you go in the metroplex and step off a train and arrive at the festival gates? Trinity

Metro TEXRail is offering a great deal to GrapeFest attendees and promises a great alternative to get to

the festival. Park at any one of their stations and you’ll be dropped off at Grapevine Main Station, just

steps away from the festival grounds! Enjoy great Texas wines as well as wines from South Australia’s

Barossa Valley and California’s Napa Valley, then safely travel by TEXRail back to your car for a hasslefree journey home. Download the GoPass app and use the grapefest21 discount code to save money and

time. Day Passes are half price (roundtrip) on festival days!

More details | TEXRail Schedule



Parking and Shuttles

Paid parking is available at convenient locations and within walking distance of the festival. Proceeds

from paid parking lots benefit a variety of local civic, youth and service organizations. Free parking is

offered near the festival grounds and three locations offer free, air-conditioned shuttle service to the

festival. Visit grapevinetexasusa.com/grapefest/information/parking-directions/ for more information.

Uber, Lyft & Cab Rides

The official address for ALL Uber, Lyft and cab drop-offs/pick-ups is 410 W. Dallas Rd. near the Lone

Star Hi-Railers Model Train Exhibit (slightly past Chill Bar & Grill).

Where to Stay

Discover Grapevine’s hotels during GrapeFest. For information on hotels, packages and where to stay,

visit GrapeFest.com.

Admission

The 35th Annual GrapeFest opens on Thursday, September 16 at 11 a.m. Admission for everyone is free

all day on Thursday. Festival hours are Thursday, September 16 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday,

September 17 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; and Sunday

September 19 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (62+) and

children (6-12). Admission is free for children 5 and under. Credit cards and cash will be accepted at

booths and various locations throughout the festival. Paper coupons will be used throughout the festival

for various purchases and activities. For more information, call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors

Bureau at 817-410-3185 or visit GrapeFest.com

ABOUT GRAPEFEST – TEXAS WINE. COME AND TASTE IT!

GrapeFest is a celebration of Texas wines. Home to more than 400 wineries and 4,400 acres of vineyards

producing nearly three million gallons of Texas wine each year, Texas is the fifth-largest wine producing

state in the United States. Grapevine is home to the Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association and

Texas’ premier Urban Wine Trail, featuring a variety of award-winning winery tasting rooms.

