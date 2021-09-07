Come taste all of Texas wine at 35th Annual GrapeFest

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Celebrate wine at the 35th Annual GrapeFest on September 16, 17, 18 and 19. This year’s theme, Texas Wine. Come and Taste It! invites you to sip your way through delicious wines from Texas.
Festival guest wineries from South Australia’s Barossa Valley and California’s Napa Valley will also be
serving uniquely exquisite wines.
GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the southwest United States and offers four days of family-friendly festival fun. Signature events include People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, the largest
consumer-judged wine competition in the nation; Champagne Terrace; the Liberty Park Plaza “Taste
of Two Valleys” Wine Experience with guest wineries from South Australia’s Barossa Valley and
California’s Napa Valley; GrapeStomp; Champagne Cork Shootoff; children’s FunZone; GrapeFest
Tennis and Pickleball Classic; ItalianCarFest™; live entertainment and much more!
ALL NEW FOR GRAPEFEST 2021:
• The dedication of a new public artwork, “Peace Circle,” will occur on Saturday, September 18
on Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station. Festivities and educational presentations begin at 11
a.m. with the unveiling occurring at 1 p.m. “Peace Circle” is an interpretation of a moment in
• time of the meeting of Republic of Texas President Sam Houston and 10 American Indian chiefs/
captains on the Grape Vine Prairie in 1843. The public artwork features 11 bronze statues
standing 1.25 percent larger than life size, representing Republic of Texas President Sam Houston
and American Indian chiefs/ captains from the Delaware, Chickasaw, Waco, Tawakoni, Keechi,
Caddo, Anadarko, Ioni, Biloxi and Cherokee Nations.
• To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, “Remembering Our Fallen,” a traveling exhibit
by Patriotic Productions, will be on display. The exhibit features 32 Tribute Towers with photos
of more than 5,000 of our nation’s military who have Fallen since September 11, 2001. First
unveiled at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 2017, this memorial stands
as a reminder of those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.
• The dedication of Sister Cities Friendship Hall, a new community meeting and event venue
featuring artifacts and photographs of Grapevine’s Sister Cities, takes place on Thursday,
September 16 at 11:30 a.m. Grapevine’s Sister Cities include: Parras de la Fuente, Mexico;
Krems, Austria; and West Lothian, Scotland. The venue is part of the Settlement to City
Museums located at 206 W. Hudgins St.
MUSIC HEADLINERS
• Festival attendees will experience non-stop live music on four stages. Musical headliners on
Friday, September 17 include AshenMoon featuring Garry Beers of INXS starting at 7:30
p.m. and BERLIN featuring Terri Nunn starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18
musical headliners include Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom starting at 7:30 p.m. and Asia
featuring John Payne starting at 9:30 p.m. Additional live music performances and
entertainment will occur all day each day throughout the festival. Celebrate the 40th anniversary
of Journey’s album, Escape, with the Journey tribute band Escape. They will perform on
Thursday, September 16 starting at 7:30 p.m.
• Shoppers will experience an outdoor paradise as locally-owned shops with their uniquely crafted
treasures extend their store fronts onto Main Street. With everything from clothing and yard art to
locally-crafted jewelry and one-of-a-kind fine and decorative art, treasures abound. The
Grapevine Art Project will have their “Artists Uncorked” juried art show on display in Foust Event Center. The Arbor Artists “Festival of Grapes” art exhibit will be on display in Tower Gallery.
Hungry for a hearty meal or hankering for traditional festival food? Local restaurants, bistros and
cafes take their menus outdoors to satisfy every craving. Indulge your sweet tooth or enjoy a
savory bite while dining outside, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the festival. Civic
service groups, food vendors and beverage booths will also be there ready to serve your favorite
festival fare.
• Wine on draft as well as ice cold domestic, international and craft draft and bottled brews will be
available at four beverage booths located throughout the festival grounds.
• Credit card and cash payment will be accepted at all admission and coupon booths. Paper
coupons will be used throughout the festival for various purchases and activities.
• Thrill seekers and risk takers will enjoy the return of the Carnival and Midway. The Carnival is
located on the corner of Main and Wall Streets.
ITALIANCARFEST
Kick off GrapeFest at ItalianCarFest, presented by Boardwalk Auto Group on Saturday, September
11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take in the sleek craftsmanship of Italian automotive ingenuity as more than 90
modern and classic Italian vehicles are on display at Nash Farm, located at 626 Ball St. This event is free.
PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Savor the flavors of a wide variety of Texas varietals from multiple Texas wineries at the People’s
Choice Wine Tasting Classic at its new location in the Historic Cotton Belt Railroad District. New this
year is a VIP two-hour tasting on Thursday, September 16 at 5 p.m. for $45 per ticket. This event
includes light hors d’oeuvres and a souvenir glass. With eleven 90-minute sessions throughout the
weekend, this signature event is one of the most popular GrapeFest events. Limited tickets are available
for each session. Wine is judged across 10 different categories and guests vote for their favorites.
Winners of the competition are announced on Sunday, September 19 at 5 p.m. Cheese offered at this event is donated by Southwest Dairy Farmers. This is a separate ticketed event. Tickets are $23 in
advance. Starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16 tickets will be $25. Guests must be 21+ to
enter.
CHAMPAGNE TERRACE & GRAPEVINE WINE PAVILLION
Champagne Terrace, sponsored by Hilton DFW Lakes, has returned to the shade of the oak trees in
Weems Alley, located between the Historic Palace Theatre and City Hall. Enjoy the garden-like setting
under the porte cochère as you sip sparkling mimosas and poinsettias by the glass. Also stop by the
Grapevine Wine Pavilion to enjoy wines from Main Street’s local wineries and tasting rooms.
TASTE OF TWO VALLEYS
Experience a “Taste of Two Valleys” with wines from South Australia’s Barossa Valley and
California’s Napa Valley inside the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience, sponsored by Gaylord
Texan Resort. Participating wineries from South Australia’s Barossa Valley include Yalumba, Chateau
Tanunda, Torbreck Vitners, Langmeil Winery and Heathvale Wines. Participating California Napa Valley
wineries include Bootleg, Trefethen, The Hess Collection, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Kerr Cellars.
Enjoy live music during this one-of-a-kind, separate ticketed event. Guests receive a souvenir wine glass
and six one-ounce tastings from visiting wineries. Tickets are $14 in advance. Starting at 11 a.m. on
Thursday, September 16 tickets will be $16.
GRAPESTOMP
Have a smashing time at GrapeStomp! Teams of two take turns crushing approximately 18 pounds of
grapes for two minutes at the annual GrapeStomp competition. Teams that stomp the most juice qualify
for the Grand Champion StompOff on Sunday, September 19 with the winners being awarded the
coveted “Purple Foot” award. Entry fee is $10 per team. Stop by to see the Mayoral GrapeStomp on
Sunday, September 19 at 11 a.m. The GrapeStomp is located near East Wall Street next to City Hall.
CHAMPAGNE CORK SHOOT OFF
Test your skills shooting a champagne cork at the Champagne Cork Shoot-Off, sponsored
by the Texas Gun Experience. Contestants will compete for cash prizes on the Grapevine Mills Stage.
Daily winners earn prizes and will be invited to compete in the Grand Shoot-Off on Sunday, Sept., Entry is $5 per person.
JUST FOR KIDS
Bring your family to GrapeFest and make your way to the FunZone, sponsored by 121 Community
Church. Located at the corner of Main Street and East Texas Street, this area features loads of fun
activities for every interest. Participate in LEGOLAND® Discovery Center’s Master Model Builder, SEA
LIFE Grapevine Aquarium’s educational animals exhibit, and Peppa Pig’s coloring corner. Continue the
fun with Grapevine Escape and test your skills in the Agency Phone escape booth. Practice golf on Crush
It!’s golf simulation game, or step inside Corky’s Gaming Bistro mobile trailer and try your hand and ax
throwing. Enjoy the Noodle Around craft activity with pool noodles, make your mark on the What Are
You Grapeful For wall, and more! The Grapevine Vintage Railroad also will have trains running on
Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.
TENNIS CLASSIC AND PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT
The 2021 GrapeFest Tennis Classic and Pickleball Tournament, produced by TNT Tennis, will
be held Saturday and Sunday of the festival weekend. Additionally, the Carnival of Tennis will be held on
Friday, September 17. This sanctioned tournament features both junior and adult singles and mixed
doubles events. It also allows players to compete against some of the best players in Texas and
surrounding areas! $2,500 prize money will be awarded.
GETTING THERE AND PARKING
TEXRAIL OFFERS THE SAFEST, MOST AFFORDABLE WAY TO ATTEND GRAPEFEST
Get to GrapeFest without Parking Hassles
Where else can you go in the metroplex and step off a train and arrive at the festival gates? Trinity
Metro TEXRail is offering a great deal to GrapeFest attendees and promises a great alternative to get to
the festival. Park at any one of their stations and you’ll be dropped off at Grapevine Main Station, just
steps away from the festival grounds! Enjoy great Texas wines as well as wines from South Australia’s
Barossa Valley and California’s Napa Valley, then safely travel by TEXRail back to your car for a hasslefree journey home. Download the GoPass app and use the grapefest21 discount code to save money and
time. Day Passes are half price (roundtrip) on festival days!
More details | TEXRail Schedule
Parking and Shuttles
Paid parking is available at convenient locations and within walking distance of the festival. Proceeds
from paid parking lots benefit a variety of local civic, youth and service organizations. Free parking is
offered near the festival grounds and three locations offer free, air-conditioned shuttle service to the
festival. Visit grapevinetexasusa.com/grapefest/information/parking-directions/ for more information.
Uber, Lyft & Cab Rides
The official address for ALL Uber, Lyft and cab drop-offs/pick-ups is 410 W. Dallas Rd. near the Lone
Star Hi-Railers Model Train Exhibit (slightly past Chill Bar & Grill).
Where to Stay
Discover Grapevine’s hotels during GrapeFest. For information on hotels, packages and where to stay,
visit GrapeFest.com.
Admission
The 35th Annual GrapeFest opens on Thursday, September 16 at 11 a.m. Admission for everyone is free
all day on Thursday. Festival hours are Thursday, September 16 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday,
September 17 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; and Sunday
September 19 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (62+) and
children (6-12). Admission is free for children 5 and under. Credit cards and cash will be accepted at
booths and various locations throughout the festival. Paper coupons will be used throughout the festival
for various purchases and activities. For more information, call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors
Bureau at 817-410-3185 or visit GrapeFest.com
ABOUT GRAPEFEST – TEXAS WINE. COME AND TASTE IT!
GrapeFest is a celebration of Texas wines. Home to more than 400 wineries and 4,400 acres of vineyards
producing nearly three million gallons of Texas wine each year, Texas is the fifth-largest wine producing
state in the United States. Grapevine is home to the Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association and
Texas’ premier Urban Wine Trail, featuring a variety of award-winning winery tasting rooms.
Come taste all of Texas wine at 35th Annual GrapeFest
GRAPEVINE, Texas – Celebrate wine at the 35th Annual GrapeFest on September 16, 17, 18 and 19. This year’s theme, Texas Wine. Come and Taste It! invites you to sip your way through delicious wines from Texas.