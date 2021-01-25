Comedian Steve Trevino set tp perform at Buddy Holly Hall on January 30th

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is rolling out local and national events during January, at 50% guest capacity with social distancing. Nationally acclaimed comedian Steve Treviño is among the first to perform at the new venue with his I Speak Wife Tour 2021 on Saturday, January 30 at 7 p.m. Treviño is eager to make a stop in Lubbock, Texas, and to perform at the new Buddy Holly Hall.

“I am excited to be performing at this brand-new facility and bring laughter to the people of Lubbock at a time when it’s needed most. To be the first comedian to play at The Buddy Holly Hall is a tremendous honor,” Treviño said.

Known as “America’s Favorite Husband,” Steve Treviño has quietly become one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, viewed over 175 million times, selling out shows coast-to-coast, amassing nearly 1 million total social media followers, and headlining specials for Amazon, NETFLIX, Showtime and more.

He delivered side-splitting performances on The Late Late Show, Comics Unleashed, and BET Comic View in addition to writing for Mind of Mencia and producing and writing for international GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Pitbull’s La Esquina.

His first Showtime special, Grandpa Joe’s Son, staked out a spot in the Nielsen Top 20. In 2014, he funded, produced, and shot his runaway NETFLIX hit, Relatable. To promote the special, he uploaded a clip entitled “When Your Wife Comes Home From Shopping,” which generated 56 million views on Facebook alone and paved the way for clips like “When You Ask Your Wife If She Wants McDonalds” which has received 21 million views online.

His 2018 ‘Til Death special maintained his momentum, while his fourth most recent special, My Life In Quarantine, was filmed outdoors in September of 2020, in front of a live, masked, and socially distanced crowd. Treviño takes on the brutal reality of realizing that he is nonessential. He uses his tongue-in-cheek humor in all aspects of the “shutdowns,” including panic shopping and being home with his wife and best friend Renae. Both specials are now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Tickets for Steve Treviño go on sale to the public Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $32.50 to $45.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office or call (806) 79-BUDDY (792-8339) for more information.

Face coverings are mandatory at The Buddy Holly Hall and social distancing is observed. For more information about The Buddy Holly Hall and the ASM Global VenueShield cleanliness standards for guest health and venue conditions of entry, including temperature checks, security screenings and the clear bag policy, go to www.buddyhollyhall.com or call (806) 79-BUDDY.