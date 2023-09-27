LUBBOCK, Texas—Comfort Keepers, Feed Seniors Now is a food and funds drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels Weekend Meal Program. The final food drive is at local Walmart’s on October 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Stop by a local Walmart, grab the shopping list and make your purchase to support this event. LMOW’s Weekend Meal Program now serves 500 people on a weekly basis and they still have a waitlist to receive weekend meals. Lubbock MOW receives no government funding and is not a United Way agency. Find out more at Lubbockmealsonwheels.org, 806-792-7971, @lubbockmow.