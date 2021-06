LUBBOCK, Texas – This weekend the Community Christian Church will host its Summer Extravaganza Saturday, June 12th from 10 am – 2 pm. All proceeds will benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Community Christian Church is located at 3417 96th Street! They will have gift baskets which includes baskets for men, women, children, and so much more, plus wreaths, a bake sale, jams, a quilt raffle and so much more!