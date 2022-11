LUBBOCK, Texas— The 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza is at the Community Christian Church on Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5. This unique shopping experience offers gift baskets, food items, wreaths and so much more. The proceeds every year go to support Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Make plans to support local and give back at 3417 96th Street, across from Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. You can shop Friday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.