Community Garden to teach kids community lessons

LUBBOCK, Texas – This Juneteenth, Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council, 100 Black Men of West Texas, Voice of Hope Rape Crisis Center and South Plains Hunger Solutions invite the public to gather at Booker T. Washington Garden to celebrate the East Lubbock Community planting two trees honoring two trailblazers in Lubbock’s African American Community. They will be using this garden starting next week to teach kids in the community lessons about relationships and learning. For more information check out the video above.