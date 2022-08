LUBBOCK, Texas— Community Health Center of Lubbock wants to make getting ready for school a little easier. They are having a Back To School Summer Fest with free backpacks, school supplies and immunizations on Saturday, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. The event will be at 1609 5th street. Get more information at chclubbock.org or @communityhealthcenterlubbock