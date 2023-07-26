LUBBOCK, Texas—All are invited to Community Health Center of Lubbock’s back to school event on Saturday, August 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 1609 5th street. There will be free backpacks, free school supplies, immunizations and more. The CHCL wants every child to have a strong start to the upcoming school year with a backpack loaded with essentials at no cast. Children must be accompanied by an adult and for immunizations, bring your current shot record. A big thanks to all the sponsors that helped make this event possible. Find out more at on Facebook, Community Health Center of Lubbock.
Community Health Center of Lubbock is hosting their back-to-school event with free school supplies, immunizations and more on August 5
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: