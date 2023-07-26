LUBBOCK, Texas—All are invited to Community Health Center of Lubbock’s back to school event on Saturday, August 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 1609 5th street. There will be free backpacks, free school supplies, immunizations and more. The CHCL wants every child to have a strong start to the upcoming school year with a backpack loaded with essentials at no cast. Children must be accompanied by an adult and for immunizations, bring your current shot record. A big thanks to all the sponsors that helped make this event possible. Find out more at on Facebook, Community Health Center of Lubbock.