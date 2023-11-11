LUBBOCK, Texas— Community National Bank is the sponsor of Veteran’s Voice on KLBK. They know how important the community is and they are finding ways to give back. During November, you can help by dropping off items that are needed at the Children’s Home of Lubbock. The items included on the list are the items that are currently the greatest need. They will also have a QR code in their lobby if you would like to monetarily give to the Children’s Home of Lubbock through their website. CNB is located at 11807 Slide Road. Find out more on their Facebook page, Community National Bank.