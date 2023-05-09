LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Becky Villarreal, she is an 8th grade reading teacher, cheer sponsor and Stuco sponsor at William Gravitt Junior High in Denver City ISD. Her advice is to be patient, loving, humble and kind to all your students. She says there isn’t a class in college nor a degree that can truly prepare you for the classroom experience. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.