LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Brandi Layman. She is the Social Emotional Learning Specialist at Brown Elementary in Lubbock ISD. Her advice is to reminder your why. We work with students because we want to make a difference. Remember that relationships come before rigor. Set boundaries to protect your mental wellness, your family time, and the things that matter most to you. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.