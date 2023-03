LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Debi Nicchio, with Communities in Schools at Laura Bush Middle School at LCISD. Ms. Nicchio has worked with students for more than 40 years. Her best advice was to not get discouraged if you don’t see immediate results with your students. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.