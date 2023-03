LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Eric Velasquez from Petersburg ISD. He teaches 8th grade science, PE and is the head girls’ basketball coach. His advice is be who you are, trust what you do day in and day out for your students and always remember what you do matters. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.