LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Jessica Reynolds. Ms. Reynolds teaches Early Childhood Special Education at Smith Elementary in Lubbock ISD. She said she knew she wanted to work with students after watching her mom work with special education students. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.