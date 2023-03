LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Jinnie Phillips. Mrs. Phillips serves students in Special Education Resource Reading, and she also provides Reading Intervention and Enrichment to 1st-3rd grade students. Her teaching moto is you are that one shot at the grade level so do your best for the students. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.