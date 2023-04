LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Kayla Belew. Ms. Belew teaches 6th and 7th grade at Ropes ISD. She said she wanted to become a teacher for kids that are like her. She loved school and athletics but struggled so much. Ms. Belew said she had to put in a lot of extra effort because it didn’t come easy. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.