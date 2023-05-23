LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week was Kree Okpon. Mrs. Okpon teaches 7th grade at Evan Middle School in Lubbock ISD. She was inspired to become a teacher after watching her father teach for 30 years and her mother impact children as a counselor for about 20 years. Mrs. Okpon has seen the impact this has made. Her advice is to have patience, not only with the students but with yourself, prioritize self-care. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.