LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Melissa Frazier, she teaches 5th grade Math at McWhorter elementary in Lubbock ISD. Mrs. Frazier has been teaching for 32 years. Her advice to those wanting to teach is to be flexible and remember every class is different! What works one year may not work the next. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.