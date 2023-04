LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Michelle Alexander, from Waters elementary in Lubbock ISD. Mrs. Alexander has been teaching for more than 30 years. Her advice is to build relationships with your students. If they feel safe and loved, they will respect and love back. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jack’s and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.