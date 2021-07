LUBBOCK, Texas – At Frios, they offer the best gourmet popsicles in the Lubbock, Texas area! Their pops are made with the freshest ingredients and are perfect for all events, family outings, birthday parties, or just that mid-day craving! From Cookies and Cream, Mango, to their new Pickle pops, they have options for everyone! Frios Lubbock is a Texas Tech alumni-owned local business that has catered hundreds of events in the West Texas area.