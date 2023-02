LUBBOCK, Texas—The LCP Class of 2024 is hosting the 6th Annual Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, February 25. The dance will be from 7-9 pm at the Lubbock Cooper East Elementary. All are welcome to attend this event! Tickets are $10 a person advanced purchase or $15 each at the door. Thank you so much for helping The LCP Class of 2024 raise funds to benefit their Project Graduation! Get your tickets and find out more, FB: 6th Annual Father Daughter Dance.