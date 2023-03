LUBBOCK, Texas—Costa Vida is serving up nachos, enchiladas, protein bowls and more. They even offer catering. They are also giving back to community by being part of Dining for Charities Lubbock. When you eat at Costa Vida, they will give to a local non-profit through Dining for Charities. Get all the details for Costa Vida on their Facebook page, Costa Vida Lubbock or by calling 806-368-8390. Go to diningforcharitieslub.com to purchase gift certificates that save you money and give back.