LUBBOCK, Texas—Costa Vida is all about the community. They want to connect with you by giving back to your organization or group. They are even offering a Buy One Get One Free on any Chile Verde item for the month of January for anyone watching the show today. Get all the details for Costa Vida on their Facebook page, Costa Vida Lubbock or by calling 806-368-8390. Go to diningforcharitieslub.com to purchase gift certificates that save you money and give back.