Cotton Court Hotel raising money for CASA of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas – Poptails with a Purpose is supporting CASA of the South Plains Cotton by using Court’s signature “Poptails”, a drink with a popsicle inside of it to raise money for them. It kicked off Memorial Day and will run through Labor Day. Proceeds from all “Poptails” will go to CASA at the close of the summer-long special.

They are also hosting Sunday Funday that will run through the end of August. Every Sunday from 1-5 p.m. guests can visit Cotton Court, enjoy food and beverage promotions and giveaways as the DJ spins your favorite tunes. $10 cover charge for non-hotel guests. First come, first served. Reservations not accepted. It is also a great time to order a Poptail to support CASA!