LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Matadors have their season opener on Saturday, May 13. Coach Gilbert says the team will be ready! Cotton Court Hotel is the VIP hotel partner of the Lubbock Matadors with a special promo code. They will be offering a special Lubbock Matadors cocktail at The Midnight Shift and serving the official team beer by Two Docs Brewing Co. Find out more and get your season tickets at lubbockmatadors.com.