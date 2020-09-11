Cotton Patch launches new fall menu

LUBBOCK, Texas – Cotton Patch Cafe is excited to introduce its new fall menu. The new menu is available now until mid-November.

New menu features include:

Jumbo Crispy ‘Shrooms ($7 Texas Size | $5 Not Texas Size) Huge, hand breaded and made-to- order ‘shrooms, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

($7 Texas Size | $5 Not Texas Size) Chicken Fried Pork ($12) Is there anything Cotton Patch Cafe can’t chicken fry? Tender pork sirloin, hand breaded and southern fried to perfection. Topped with our scratch made cream gravy or jalapeño gravy and served with your choice of 2 fixin’s and warm cinnamon apples.

Other changes include Chicken Fried Bacon as a permanent menu item and the removal of the Texas BBQ Stack.