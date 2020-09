LUBBOCK, Texas - The Flatland Film Festival is back on September 24-26, and organizers say the show must go on but this time virtually. Since 2003, the Flatland Film Festival has been showcasing Lubbock movie makers, and now it’s featuring both national and international films from even as far away as Iran. Tickets will be on sale all weekend and you can enjoy it all in the comfort of your home at your own time.