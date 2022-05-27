LUBBOCK, Texas– Nashwell Cafe located in the heart of downtown is owned by a couple who cleverly combined a unique mix of art, culture, and authentic Australian dishes. Jonathan & Angela Blackwell met years ago in Australia while Jonathan was studying and Angel worked in fashion. They fell in love and decided to move back to Jonathan’s hometown; Lubbock, Tx.

Years in the making, the Blackwells opened Nashwell Cafe’s doors in November 2021. They said they wanted to open a different kind of business that offered multiple outlets under one roof; a place for live performers, walls display Jonathan’s artwork, catering, and one of the only placed in West Texas to have a partnership with Counter Culture Coffee.